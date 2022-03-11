10 skills you need to land a top job in 2022, according to Glassdoor

More companies are eliminating degree requirements in their job postings. Between 2017 and 2019, employers reduced the degree requirements for 46% of middle-skill positions and 31% of high-skill positions, according to recent research from Harvard Business Review and Emsi Burning Glass, a labor market data firm.

Instead, companies are adding more detailed soft-skills requirements in their job postings and testing hard skills through certifications, evaluations and other methods. The trend begs the question: "What skills do you need to thrive in today's workplace?"

To determine the most essential skills people need to land a top job in today's workplace, Glassdoor looked at the skill requirements that appear the most among postings for the site's "top 50 Best Jobs." This list ranks jobs based on earning potential, overall job satisfaction rating and the number of job openings on Glassdoor.

Tech jobs dominate the list, with enterprise architect, full stack engineer and data scientist claiming the top three spots. Picking up some of the skills outlined in Glassdoor's report can help you adapt better to fast-changing job requirements and become eligible for higher-paying roles.

Here are the most in-demand technical skills:

Machine learning: understanding computer systems and algorithms that are able to learn and adapt automatically to user experiences and perform complex tasks

understanding computer systems and algorithms that are able to learn and adapt automatically to user experiences and perform complex tasks Distributed computing: linking together multiple computer systems over a shared network so they can collaborate, communicate and work together

linking together multiple computer systems over a shared network so they can collaborate, communicate and work together Time series analysis: analyze a data sequence indexed in time order to extract statistics and other data characteristics

analyze a data sequence indexed in time order to extract statistics and other data characteristics Statistical modeling: building a mathematical model that reflects statistical assumptions generated from sample data

building a mathematical model that reflects statistical assumptions generated from sample data Usability testing: evaluating a product or service by testing it out with users

Here are the most in-demand non-technical skills:

Product management: guiding each step of a product's lifecycle from development and planning to execution and pricing

guiding each step of a product's lifecycle from development and planning to execution and pricing Contract administration: planning, negotiating and managing contracts made with customers, vendors, partners or employees

planning, negotiating and managing contracts made with customers, vendors, partners or employees Project management: organizing a company's resources to guide a specific task or event toward completion and lead a team that achieves all of a project's goals

organizing a company's resources to guide a specific task or event toward completion and lead a team that achieves all of a project's goals Business planning: creating a roadmap that outlines the goals and functions of a business, showing critical thinking and a close attention to detail

creating a roadmap that outlines the goals and functions of a business, showing critical thinking and a close attention to detail Account management: overseeing and nurturing a company's client relationships and strengthening a company's sales structure

Daniel Zhao, a senior economist and data scientist at Glassdoor, tells CNBC Make It that these skills are directly tied to the undercurrent of the tight labor market, and the need to stay competitive in today's increasingly data-driven world.

"A lot of these skills are critical for attracting and retaining talent as well as building teams," he says. "We're also seeing an increased presence of tech specializations in job requirements and an influx of data-related jobs, which shows how important it is for businesses to hire workers who can make sense of big data."

Check out:

The 10 best jobs with the most access to remote work, according to Glassdoor—many pay over $100,000

The top 3 skills employers are looking for in 2022, according to career experts

The top 10 companies hiring for hybrid jobs in 2022, according to FlexJobs

Sign up now: Get smarter about your money and career with our weekly newsletter