Kim Kardashian's advice to women in business is getting some major backlash

Kim Kardashian is on the receiving end of some heavy criticism after dishing out some eye-popping advice to women earlier this week.

Kardashian had this guidance for women in business in an interview with Variety released on Wednesday: "Get your f---ing ass up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days."

Unsurprisingly, it sparked a storm on social media, with Twitter users criticizing Kardashian for her "tone deaf" comments.

Actress Jameela Jamil weighed in on the comments, tweeting: "I think if you grew up in Beverly Hills with super successful parents in what was simply a smaller mansion … nobody needs to hear your thoughts on success/work ethic."

Jamil added: "This same 24 hours in the day sh-t is a nightmare. 99.9% of the world grew up with a VERY different 24 hours."

And Twitter users were quick to draw comparisons between Kardashian's advice and comments made by Britain's "Love Island" star Molly-Mae Hague in a podcast interview.

A clip of Hague's interview on The Diary of a CEO podcast in December resurfaced a month later and quickly went viral. In the clip, the Brit doubled down on the argument that "Beyonce has the same 24 hours in a day that we do."

Hague said: "When I've spoken about that before in the past I have been slammed a little bit with people saying 'it's easy for you to say that … you've not grown up in poverty, you've not grown up with major money struggles so for you to sit there and say that we have the same 24 hours in a day it's not correct.' But technically what I'm saying is correct, we do."

Hague, who was a runner-up on the popular reality TV show "Love Island," was named creative director of clothing brand Pretty Little Thing in August and reportedly earns six-figures (in British pounds) a month in her role.

Meanwhile, Kardashian is said to have a net worth of $1.8 billion, according to Forbes. On the back of the success of the reality TV show "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," Kim and her family, have amassed their fortunes by creating an empire of retail brands.

Indeed, the very name of the show is a twist on that classic American dream message of "keeping up with the Joneses."

And so it's understandable that people look to emulate that success. However, as one career coach points out, it's important to be wary when turning to public figures, who perhaps come from a position of enormous wealth and privilege, for that career advice.