UK government budget gives little relief to young people squeezed by cost of living crisis

The U.K. government's latest budget announcement offered little hope for young people who are among those struggling to cope with soaring living costs, financial analysts and advisors have told CNBC.

In his Spring Statement, U.K. Finance Minister Rishi Sunak acknowledged that the Russia-Ukraine war was putting more pressure on the cost of living in Britain, with prices already on the rise due to supply chain issues in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Data released earlier Wednesday showed that U.K. inflation was up 6.2% in February and prices are expected to rise further still. Sunak cited an Office for Budget Responsibility forecast that inflation will average 7.4% this year.

To fight rising prices, Sunak announced an immediate cut to fuel taxes of 5 pence (6 cents) per liter for 12 months, starting from 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

Myron Jobson, senior personal finance analyst at U.K. platform Interactive Investor, pointed out that this reduction in fuel duty would cut the cost of filling up the average family car by £2.75. He said this was "small change compared to the recent hikes in the cost of fuel" and would barely cover the cost of a coffee.

Jobson also said that Sunak's announcement of cutting the 5% VAT (sales tax) on the cost of energy efficient equipment for households did nothing to alleviate the "crushing" cost of living pressures on the U.K.'s most vulnerable individuals.

"The policy completely ignores the plight of the almost 40% of U.K. households living in rented accommodation and feeling the full brunt of the hikes to energy bills," he said.

Energy bills are set to rise drastically in the U.K., with the country's energy regulator due to raise its cap on prices by over 50% in April.

There had already been some measures announced prior to Wednesday's statement to try to help with rising living costs.

From April, certain households will receive a payment of £150 as a rebate on their local authority tax payment. From October, eligible U.K. households will then get a £200 discount on energy bills, though the government will recover this money in £40 installments over five years, beginning in 2023.