UK energy bills to rise by over 50% in April as regulator announces hike

LONDON — Energy bills are set to rise drastically in the U.K. after the country's energy regulator announced its cap on prices would rise by over 50% in April.

The U.K. has limits on how much suppliers are able to charge consumers for energy, with price caps reviewed by the government every six months.

Ofgem, Britain's energy sector regulator, said on Thursday that its price cap — under which the average household's annual energy bill is currently between £1,277 ($1,730) and £1,370 — would be raised by 54%, marking a record-breaking increase.

That means many households could see their energy bills rise by more than £700 a year.

An estimated 22 million households will see their energy costs increase, Ofgem said.

"The energy market has faced a huge challenge due to the unprecedented increase in global gas prices, a once in a 30-year event, and Ofgem's role as energy regulator is to ensure that, under the price cap, energy companies can only charge a fair price based on the true cost of supplying electricity and gas," Jonathan Brearley, CEO of Ofgem, said in a statement on Thursday.

"Ofgem is working to stabilize the market and over the longer term to diversify our sources of energy which will help protect customers from similar price shocks in the future."

Wholesale natural gas prices reached record highs in Europe last year, caused by a number of issues including low inventories and Russia tightening its gas supply to the EU, creating an energy crisis across the region that many countries are still grappling with.

But the U.K. has been hit particularly hard due to its heavy reliance on gas as an energy source.

British Finance Minister Rishi Sunak announced on Thursday that all residential electricity customers would receive a £200 discount on their electricity bills from October, which will later be repaid in £40 installments over five years.

He also announced that the majority of households would be given a £150 rebate on their council tax — a levy paid by households based on the value of their home.

More than 22 million British households are connected to the country's gas grid. Britain's largest single source of gas is the U.K. Continental Shelf, which made up around 48% of total supply in 2020. However, the UCS is a mature source, meaning it must be supplemented with gas imported from international markets.