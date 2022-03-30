'Queer Eye' star Tan France uses a simple trick to decide if something is worth splurging on

This is an excerpt from the CNBC Make It newsletter. Subscribe here.

"Queer Eye" star Tan France may be known as the most fashion-forward member of the Fab Five, but that doesn't mean he likes spending a lot of money on his wardrobe.

In fact, "it's not very often that I splurge on clothes," the 38-year-old tells CNBC Make It. Instead, he prefers to spend larger sums on accessories or jewelry, which he says hold their value better than clothes.

For France, who is currently working with software company Carta to promote its Equity 101 campaign, making an expensive purchase comes down to one question: Is the clothing item trendy, or is it classic?

"The things for me that are worth splurging on are the things that I would consider classic. Something I could rewear multiple times over the next few years, decade, decades plural," he says.