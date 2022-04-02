This new airline is exclusively for creators and influencers – and the first stop is a free flight to Coachella

If your TikToks have gone viral or you're somewhat Instagram famous, you might want to try to catch a flight on a new airline that's just for online content creators.

Willa, an online payments company that caters to social media creators, just launched an airline called Willa Air – and its first voyage will take 12 lucky influencers to this month's Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on an exclusive, and free, flight.

In addition to the free travel, the airline's luxury offerings include a pre-flight champagne bar and a post-festival weekend detox with IV drips, massages and a juice bar at the company's Venice Beach lounge in Los Angeles, according to its website.

The flight lasts under an hour, during which time influencers will have champagne, drinks and dessert – not to mention plenty of opportunities to collaborate with their fellow content creators.