Here's an item-by-item look at how much more expensive your groceries are, due to inflation

The cost of groceries keeps rising, and it looks like it's going to stay that way.

Food-at-home prices are expected to increase between 3% and 4% by the end of 2022, according to a recent U.S. Department of Agriculture forecast.

This is in addition to the inflated prices you've likely noticed already: Grocery prices were 7.9% higher year-over-year as of February 2022, according to the Consumer Price Index's most recent data.

What's less obvious is which items have become the most expensive, as the rate of year-over-year inflation ranges from 1.1% to nearly 15%, depending on the product.

The cost of meat, poultry, fish and eggs is 13% higher since February 2021. Fresh fruit has gone up 10.6% in price in that time, while the price for vegetables has remained much more stable, increasing just 4.3%. The price of pre-packaged cereals and baked goods has increased 7.7%.

Here's a look at how much a sample cart of groceries has increased between February 2021 and February 2022. CNBC Make It used data from price-comparison app Basket to determine the national U.S. average price for each product in Feb. 2022, then used CPI's most recent inflation data to estimate prices for those products in Feb. 2021.