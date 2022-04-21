Elon Musk says Tesla's humanoid Optimus robot 'will be worth more than the car business'

Tesla's humanoid robot will one day be the most valuable part of the company's business, CEO Elon Musk predicted on Wednesday.

Musk said on Tesla's first-quarter earnings call that the importance of the robot, dubbed Optimus, "will become apparent in the coming years."

"I was surprised that people do not realize the magnitude of the Optimus robot program," Musk said Wednesday evening. "Those who are insightful or who listen carefully will understand that Optimus ultimately will be worth more than the car business and worth more than full self-driving. That's my firm belief."

Musk said that the first models of the bipedal robot would arrive next year, though experts are skeptical about that timetable. Musk is known for giving overly optimistic predictions. He is years behind schedule on a 2016 promise that Tesla would deliver self-driving cars since by 2017, and recently said that Tesla is "not currently working" on a $25,000 self-driving vehicle that he said in 2020 would launch by 2023.

Here's what we know so far about Optimus.