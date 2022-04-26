How Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter could impact its 7,000-plus employees

The future is uncertain for Twitter employees after the board accepted a $44 billion offer from Tesla CEO Elon Musk to buy the popular social media platform and take it private on Monday.

"Once the deal closes, we don't know which direction the platform will go," Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal told employees during a company-wide town hall meeting that was heard by Reuters.

It is expected to take three to six months for the deal to close, the New York Times reports, but Agrawal said that between now and then, operations at Twitter will continue as normal.

In a statement announcing the deal, Musk said he hopes to make Twitter "better than ever" by adding "new features, making the algorithms open source to increase trust, defeating the spam bots, and authenticating all humans."

He continued: "Twitter has tremendous potential — I look forward to working with the company and the community of users to unlock it."

Here's what Musk's takeover means for Twitter's 7,000-plus employees: