Bill Gates sees a 'pretty strong argument' for a global economic slowdown hitting this year — here's why

Add the global economy to Bill Gates' growing list of concerns these days.

On Sunday, the billionaire Microsoft co-founder told CNN's "Fareed Zakaria GPS" that he believes factors like Russia's war in Ukraine and the pandemic's economic fallout create a "strong argument" that the world will see an economic slowdown in the near future.

"It comes on top of the pandemic where government debt levels were already very, very high, and there were already supply chain problems," Gates said. "It's likely to accelerate the inflationary problems that rich world economies have, and force an increase in interest rates that eventually will result in an economic slowdown."

Gates added that countries' efforts to tamp down rising inflation by hiking interest rates is another related factor that "eventually will result in an economic slowdown." His comments echoed global leaders like U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who said in April that Russia's attacks on Ukraine will have "enormous economic repercussions for the world."