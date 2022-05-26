How this 34-year-old CEO beat self-doubt to build a $1 billion start-up: 'I was the last person to bet on me'

When it comes to unicorns, payments start-up Stax may be one of the rarest of the rare. The Orlando-based payments start-up sits nearly 2,500 miles away from the tech incubators of Silicon Valley. And it's a billion-dollar start-up run by a minority woman – 34-year-old co-founder and CEO Suneera Madhani, the daughter of two Pakistani immigrants – at a time when just a tiny fraction of venture capital funds go to women founders and people of color. Madhani and her brother, company president Sal Rehmetullah, started Stax in 2014 as a payment platform for businesses that operates through flat-rate monthly subscriptions, rather than percentages of sales. Today, the company employs 300 people and has processed more than $23 billion in transactions for thousands of businesses over the past eight years. But it almost never launched in the first place — and now, Madhani wants to encourage other women who look like her to take the leap. "[I was] a reluctant entrepreneur," Madhani tells CNBC Make It. "I was the last person to bet on me. And I think that's the case for a lot of women."

'I just wanted ... to work for a company that believed in me'

Growing up, Madhani personally witnessed the pain points of running a company. Her parents ran multiple businesses, from convenience stores to cafes, and she's previously discussed how those ventures mostly ended in failure. (Madhani's father, who died in 2020, endured a years-long bankruptcy struggle that ended in 2019.) After studying finance at the University of Florida, the self-professed "data nerd" found herself working for a third-party affiliate of Atlanta-based payment processor First Data, selling payment terminals to business owners. Her parents' business experiences gave her an idea: Some companies might prefer flat monthly rates over sales percentages. Depending on the client, her employer could potentially make more money, too. Madhani pitched the idea to her bosses, who said no. Then, she pitched around it to "probably 12 different banks and processors," she says, all of whom also said no. Giving her idea away — to a competitor, no less — was preferable to taking the entrepreneurial leap. "I just wanted to be part of the process," she says. "And to work for a company that believed in me."

She soon found herself venting her frustrations at the dinner table in her parents' house in Orlando, and recalls her father responding with some stark questions: "Why are you trying to give this away to everyone? Why do you need anyone?"

'I'm so glad we didn't fold'