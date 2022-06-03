Over 20% of 401(k) plan funds are lost or forgotten—here's how to reclaim yours

If you're one of the many workers who have quit their jobs at a record-setting rate during the pandemic, you may have forgotten your 401(k) plan along the way.

When you quit a job, you can either leave your 401(k) with your old employer, cash it out, roll it over into an individual retirement account (IRA) or merge it with your new company's 401(k) plan.

Often, workers want to leave their old employer's plan behind when they switch jobs. Over time, however, they can be forgotten, or even lost.

As of the end of 2021, there were nearly 25 million forgotten 401(k) accounts worth about 20% of all 401(k) assets in the U.S., according to estimates by Capitalize, a financial services company that specializes in 401(k)s.

Since these funds typically remain invested, they can add up to a lot of money: The average forgotten 401(k) account balance is $55,400, according to Capitalize's analysis. Plus, you're likely paying unnecessary administration fees to keep those additional 401(k) accounts open, which is why consolidating 401(k) plans can be a smart move.

To avoid missing out on those funds, you'll want to make sure you've tracked down all of your plans.