Why this HR executive encourages her team to delete all the emails they get on vacation

Desiree Pascual is the chief people officer at Headspace Health and leads HR for around 1,000 employees. Despite a packed schedule during a hypergrowth phase of the company, it doesn't keep her from taking a three-week trip to Spain every summer to visit her parents.

This year, she'll be gone for most of July and also plans to take some time off around the winter holidays "because a once-a-year vacation is not enough in the environment we work in today," Pascual tells CNBC Make It.

"It's important to take your time unapologetically, fully and wholeheartedly," she adds.

Here's why Pascual, 58, says she's unapologetic about taking her time off, why she was skeptical about unlimited PTO, and why she once wrote her out-of-office message in emojis.

Headspace Health's PTO policy: unlimited

How she feels about unlimited PTO: Headspace Health is the first company I've worked for with unlimited PTO. I was doubtful it would work. In a mission-driven company like ours, people tend to overwork because they're passionate about what they do. I joined the company at the onset of the pandemic, so I made it clear we needed to not just say, "take the time you need," but we needed to operationalize it. So every other Friday is a "Mind Day," or a company-wide day off where people can take care of themselves. We also formalized different types of leave: generous maternity leave, paternity leave, bereavement leave — different types of leave that speak to the way people live.

Her emoji out-of-office message: Last year, I wrote my out-of-office in emojis. I wanted to sprinkle in a little creativity and warmth, instead of that two-line, cold, cookie-cutter reply that we see in too many places. I wanted to catch the reader's attention, make them smile and get people talking about it. Because when they talk about my out-of-office message, they talk about time off, and they normalize planning for it and celebrating it.

It was also playful way of sharing information about my trip. So the next time someone saw me, they would say, "I saw a Spanish flag in your message. Tell me about what you did in Spain."