Transgender people still face a sizeable wage and employment gap in the U.S.—how companies can help

Employees are often encouraged to bring their "whole selves" to work — yet for transgender people, expressing their true, authentic identities in the workplace can have devastating consequences: rejection, discrimination, harassment and social isolation, just to name a few. Despite growing public awareness of the challenges transgender individuals face, this group is still subjected to a significant wage and employment gap across all industries. According to a November 2021 report from McKinsey & Co., transgender adults are twice as likely as cisgender adults to be unemployed, and cisgender employees make about 32% more money each year than their transgender colleagues, even when the latter have similar or higher education levels. The report also found that more than half of transgender employees are not comfortable being out at work, and feel pressured to suppress their gender identity because it doesn't conform with long-held norms regarding gender expression. Such barriers can damage transgender individuals' job satisfaction, career growth, retention rates, lifetime earnings and emotional well-being. "There has been a ton of progress in prioritizing corporate diversity, equity and inclusion efforts over the last several decades, but that hasn't necessarily translated into actual improvements for the transgender experience in the U.S.," David Baboolall, one of the authors of the McKinsey report, tells CNBC Make It. Baboolall identifies as a biracial, queer, transgender person working in corporate America — and all too frequently, they add, the transgender experience "doesn't even register on employers' radars when they're working on LGBTQ+ inclusivity initiatives."

What's driving the wage gap

Transgender people are about 2.4 times more likely to work in the food or retail industries, the McKinsey report found, in which the average annual wage hovers between $25,000 and $30,000. Safety ranked as the most important factor in transgender people's decision to pursue a job or not, trailed by not seeing others who looked like them in the workplace and finding support for transgender or gender-nonconforming people. As a result, transgender job-seekers might feel like they have limited options when deciding which industries to pursue, and gravitate to sectors where there are more transgender employees, the report noted. Throughout the hiring process, too, transgender candidates continue to encounter anti-transgender discrimination and bias, the McKinsey report notes, further limiting their employment options. "A disproportionate number of transgender people work in the service sector because a lot of us face employment discrimination and don't get hired into traditional office or white-collar jobs," Rodrigo Heng-Lehtinen, the executive director of the National Center for Transgender Equality, says. "That pushes us into jobs as servers, bartenders or baristas that don't get paid as much, have shorter hours and, overall, don't have the security or stability a white-collar office job might offer." The same social norms that often lock transgender people out of higher-paying opportunities can also hurt their long-term career prospects. As Heng-Lehtinen points out, "When you don't have those points of commonalities with the people you work with, especially with your boss, you're way less likely to have that kind of access to prove yourself and, consequently, get promoted."

How companies can create more trans-inclusive environments