Climate change hopelessness is a real condition—these experts have advice on how to cope

If you find yourself feeling hopeless whenever you think or read about climate change, don't worry: There's a scientific explanation.

It's called climate anxiety, and it's a real mental health condition that can take time to address, according to Portland, Oregon-based environmental psychologist Thomas Doherty. At the Aspen Ideas Festival in Aspen, Colorado, on Monday, Doherty spoke about the "learning curve" it takes to combat the anxiety, or even despair, stemming from climate change.

Doherty, who specializes in the intersection of psychology and environmental science, said he often tells clients to try and take a step back from those feelings of hopelessness, which can mean "pulling off of the media, going outside, doing stress reduction, all of these kinds of things."

He also noted that part of coping means taking the time to accept that as a single person, you can only do so much. "I think the key in coping is making sure that we don't get stuck on certain feelings, but really growing all of the feelings, which is a process and it takes practice," he said.

Both the United Nations and the American Psychological Association (APA) have found that humans are increasingly at risk of climate change-induced mental health issues. According to the APA, climate anxiety can manifest in people who respond to the news of climate change developments with "negative emotions including fear, anger, feelings of powerlessness, or exhaustion."

Those feelings aren't uncommon: In 2021, a global study found that 45% of people between the ages of 16 and 25 said climate anxiety was affecting their daily lives. The Climate Psychology Alliance even offers a directory of "climate-aware" therapists.