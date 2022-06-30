The top 10 companies employees don't want to leave

With hordes of workers leaving their jobs as part of the Great Resignation, it's impressive to see big companies that still inspire loyalty from their employees.

With that in mind, Resume.io conducted a study on the big-name companies with the top employment retention rates around the world. These companies must be doing something right; many employees are sticking around for the long haul.

To compile the ranking, Resume.io first looked at the companies with the most employees in each of 13 major industries, including airlines, health care and banking. From there, it used LinkedIn data to determine each company's median employee tenure. More information on the methodology can be found here.

Employees at HSBC Bank and Neutrogena stay with their companies for 10.2 years, putting these two companies at the top of the list. Both companies have been around for over 100 years.

Here are the top 10 companies employees do not want to leave, according to Resume.io.

HSBC Bank USA Neutrogena Merck & Co. Thomson Reuters Pakistan International Airlines TAP Air Portugal Egyptair Mary Kay KLM Royal Dutch Airlines Virgin Atlantic

HSBC employees have high potential when it comes to pay. The average salary is $97,000, according to Resume.io.

At Neutrogena, the median salary is $66,000, according to Zippia. But as a subsidary of Johnson & Johnson, Neutrogena's employees likely reap a number of benefits, including global parental leave, pet insurance and paid time off to volunteer.

Also interesting: half of the top 10 spots belong to airlines. At the five airlines listed, the average employee tenure is between 8.7 and 9.5 years.

