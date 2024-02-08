Japan is launching a digital nomad visa—you'll need an annual income of at least $67,500 to qualify

If living and working in Japan is on your bucket list, mark your calendar.

Japan plans to start offering a six-month digital nomad visa at the end of March, according to The Japan Times. The Immigration Services Agency announced that to take advantage of the visa, digital nomads must make an annual income of ¥10 million or $67,556.80 USD.

The visa will be offered to visitors from 49 countries and territories, including the U.S., Australia and Singapore. In addition to the income requirement, Japan also requires digital nomads to have private health insurance. Spouses and children will also be allowed to stay in Japan.

Japan will not provide residency cards to those holding a digital nomad visa and visas can't be renewed immediately. Visa holders can reapply but only six months after leaving the country, The Japan Times reports.