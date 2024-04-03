How much money people say they need to earn in 9 countries to feel financially secure

How much annual income would you need to feel financially secure?

Your answer probably depends on a litany of factors, including how much debt you have, how much you have saved in case of an emergency and whether or not you have children.

Another major factor: which country you live in.

Consider the responses to CNBC's International Your Money Financial Security Survey conducted by SurveyMonkey. Adults in the U.S. and eight other countries were asked how much money, at a minimum, they'd have to make to feel financially secure and could choose from four levels of annual income.

For U.S. respondents, those were $50,000, $100,000, $500,000 and $1 million. Residents of other countries were given roughly analogous levels in their national currencies. Respondents could also indicate that they'd never feel financially secure.