Meta has a new AI tool to fight misinformation—and it's using Wikipedia to train itself

Facebook says it wants to help fix misinformation running rampant across the internet — a problem it may have helped create in the first place.

Facebook parent Meta announced a new AI-powered tool on Monday, called Sphere. It's intended to help detect and address misinformation, or "fake news", on the internet. Meta claims that it's "the first [AI] model capable of automatically scanning hundreds of thousands of citations at once to check whether they truly support the corresponding claims."

The announcement comes after years of criticism over Facebook's own role in allowing online misinformation to thrive and rapidly spread across the globe. Sphere's dataset includes 134 million public webpages, according to Meta's research team. It relies on that collective knowledge of the internet to rapidly scan hundreds of thousands of web citations, in search of factual errors.

It's perhaps fitting, then, that the AI model's first client is Wikipedia. According to Meta's announcement, the crowd-sourced internet encyclopedia is already using Sphere to scan its pages and flag sources that don't actually support the claims in the entry.

Meta also says that when Sphere spots a questionable source, it will also recommend a stronger one — or a correction — to help improve the entry's accuracy.

"Wikipedia is the default first stop in the hunt for research information, background material, or an answer to that nagging question about pop culture," Meta said in a statement, noting that Wikipedia hosts more than 6.5 million entries in the English language alone and adds roughly 17,000 new entries to its pages each month.

The company also released a video showing how Sphere works: