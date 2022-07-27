From Bali to Bermuda: 6 tropical destinations that make it easy to live and work remotely

Asia, Indonesia, Bali. Woman working from home sitting in garden furniture surrounded by tropical plants, using laptop computer and mobile phone and reaching for a coffee.

The concept of working remotely isn't new. But it really took the world by storm at the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. There was no other choice. And it looks like this new normal isn't going anywhere. In fact, many "digital nomads" can do their jobs from anywhere — and they take advantage. These workers have no set business location and earn their livings by working remotely from anywhere in the world. In response to the growing trend, more and more countries are making it easier than ever to work remotely. That includes a number of tropical locations that can make your job feel like a vacation year-round. Here's a look at six tropical travel destinations with programs that make it easy to travel and work abroad.

Anguilla

Anguilla's program, "Lose The Crowd Find Yourself. Work. Life. Bliss.," allows digital nomads to work in the country for three to 12 months. Students and families can also take advantage of the experience. The country aims to make it easy for parents to homeschool their children.

Antigua and Barbuda

As part of Antigua and Barbuda's "Nomad Digital Residence" program, participants can live on the tropical islands for up to two years. And sound internet service is guaranteed. There are several application requirements, however. These include submitting a certification specifying that you expect to make no less than $50,000 each year in Antigua and Barbuda, and that you can support yourself for the duration of your stay.

Bali, Indonesia

One of the latest places to join the trend is Bali, which is developing a "digital nomad" visa to attract new workers that will spend more money and hopefully bolster the local economy, according to Fortune. The new visa will be valid for five years, and any income acquired overseas will not be taxed, Sandiaga Uno, Indonesia's tourism minister, told Bloomberg. Bali's digital nomad visa will be the longest one to exist among the 33 other countries offering this program, Fortune reports. And Bali's beautiful weather and low cost of living make it a desirable spot for remote workers.

Bermuda

Bermuda offers the Work From Bermuda certificate, which allows workers to spend one year working from Bermuda remotely. The move to a new place can be scary, but Bermuda breaks everything down on its website to help newcomers adjust as smoothly as possible. Those who choose Bermuda have an abundance of resources at their disposal, including help from the Business Development Agency. The BDA can help digital nomads conduct business in Bermuda, stay connected and relocate their families.

Barbados

Through Barbados' Welcome Stamp program, digital nomads from the U.S. are allowed to stay in the country for up to one year. Upfront, visas cost $2,000 for an individual and $3,000 for a family. Nomads must also earn at least $50,000 per year. Some good news: Digital nomads staying in Barbados can take advantage of not having to pay local income taxes. Other fees and amenities include exemption from the Barbados income tax and having a local bank account on the island.

Costa Rica

