These are the 10 highest paying global cities for interns, according to a new report

When it comes to finding an internship, factors like location, company culture, and work/life balance are extremely important for students and early career professionals. But with soaring inflation, good compensation is what motivates candidates the most.

According to Holly Andrews, a professor in coaching & behavioral change at Henley Business School, internships are a great tool to prepare you with the skills necessary to succeed in the workforce.

"Taking an internship either as part of your degree or once you have graduated is the best way to boost your employability," Andrews tells CNBC Make It. "Students who take internships are more likely to secure graduate-level employment and earn more on average than those who don't take an internship."

But where are interns making the most money? According to a new report from Business Name Generator (BNG), a site dedicated to helping businesses with branding, San Diego is the highest paying city for interns, with an average salary of "up to $4,100 a month." Based on internship opportunities, average salaries, working hours, and cost of living, BNG analyzed 50 global cities to determine the best places to seek an internship.

Based on BNG's report, here are the 10 highest paying cities for interns: