How to check if you qualify for Biden’s new student loan forgiveness plan

President Joe Biden announced Wednesday that the administration would cancel $10,000 in federal student loans for most borrowers, fulfilling his campaign promise to bring student loan debt relief to millions of Americans.

The plan is limited to borrowers making less than $125,000 per year for individuals and less than $250,000 for married couples or heads of households. Pell Grant recipients who meet the income threshold are also included in the plan and can receive up to $20,000 in relief. Private loan holders are not eligible for relief.

Although the announcement noted that an application for borrowers to apply for the program would be available "in the coming weeks," there's been little information on how borrowers can determine if they're eligible for the debt relief and what the application will entail.

Nearly 8 million borrowers for whom the Department of Education has income information available, however, should be eligible to receive debt relief automatically, according to the announcement.

Until the department provides more information on what borrowers need to do to receive relief, here's what you need to know and how you can prepare: