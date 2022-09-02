BA.5-specific Covid boosters from Pfizer, Moderna could be available as soon as Labor Day weekend—here's what to know

Covid booster shots reformulated to target the BA.4 and BA.5 omicron subvariants received clearance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday. And the vaccinations could be available as early as this weekend or next week. An independent committee on vaccines within the agency voted 13 to 1 in favor of the shots. Just a few hours later, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky signed off on the boosters, allowing pharmacies to begin administering the vaccines. "If you are eligible, there is no bad time to get your Covid-19 booster and I strongly encourage you to receive it," Walensky said in a statement.

Here's what to know about the new Covid-19 boosters

At this time, 171 million doses of Pfizer's and Moderna's omicron boosters have been secured by the U.S., and more than 200 million people are eligible for the vaccines, according to the CDC. Still, CDC official Sara Oliver expressed to the committee on Thursday that there should be enough supply of the vaccines for people who'd like to receive them. With a possible wave in the fall, the CDC and FDA are hoping the omicron shots will provide great protection against Covid infection, mild illness and severe outcomes.

BA.4, BA.5 omicron boosters could arrive this weekend

The new boosters could be available at select locations by Saturday, but at other sites, they may roll in early next week, Claire Hannan, executive director of the Association of Immunization Managers, told STAT.

Eligibility for Pfizer and Moderna omicron boosters vary