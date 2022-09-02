Want free coffee? A fashion company could buy your pumpkin spice lattes this year—and pay you an extra $350

Planning to drink some pumpkin spice lattes this fall? If so, a British fashion company could cover the cost of your pricey drinks — and pay you an additional $350, too.

The company, Pour Moi, is looking for an undisclosed number of "pumpkin spice latte taste testers" to visit large coffee chains, try the seasonal latte and report back with ratings and reviews. The company says it wants to determine which chain actually sells the best version of the drink, from Starbucks or Dunkin' to 7-Eleven or Krispy Kreme.

Meanwhile, you'll get free coffee — and a few hundred extra dollars in your pocket.

"With so many places offering a pumpkin spice latte or similar seasonal drinks, it can be hard to decipher the good from the bad," reads Pour Moi's description of the contest, adding: "To ensure you start autumn in the best way, we are looking to hire one lucky person to test all the pumpkin spice lattes and seasonal drinks available in 2022."