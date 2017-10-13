Boo! The 'pumpkin spice tax' could scare away your holiday cheer

For many, the first signs of fall are college football, colorful leaves and cooler weather. For others, it's the return of pumpkin spice latte.

However, the flavor of the season isn't just limited to coffee drinks; there's an increasing selection of pumpkin spice products from waffle mix to water (yes, water).

And nearly across the board, you'll pay a premium for the flavor with a cult following.

MagnifyMoney analyzed roughly 200 pumpkin spice-flavored products at restaurants and grocery stores, including Trader Joe's, Whole Foods, Starbucks, Dunkin' Donuts and McDonald's, and found that the "pumpkin spice tax" averaged nearly 8 percent higher but could run as high as a 133 percent premium.