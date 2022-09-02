These are the top 10 safest countries for solo female travelers—and the U.S. didn't make the list

A recent study from Bounce — a travel company that allows users to store their luggage in local shops around the world — analyzed over 30 countries and ranked the best destinations for women to travel alone in 2022.

Safety score: 7.88/10

Ireland scored the highest among nearly all of the factors Bounce analyzed in its study.

The country ranked at the top for having laws in place to protect women from violence and its people's attitudes toward violence against women.

The second highest-ranking nation on the list is Austria, with an overall score of 7.70/10.

Austria scored the highest for the percentage of women who feel safe walking alone at night — 79%.

Norway came in third place with an overall safety score of 7.45/10, and received positive scores for the safety of women walking alone at night, its laws on domestic violence, and its female homicide rate.