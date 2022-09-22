Omicron-specific Covid boosters for children ages 5 to 11 are 'only a matter of weeks away,' says FDA vaccine chief

New omicron-specific Covid boosters for children ages 5 to 11 are "only a matter of weeks away," according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's vaccine chief.

On Tuesday, Dr. Peter Marks said during an event with the Covid-19 Vaccine Education and Equity Project that he's "confident" the FDA will authorize the new shots for that age group soon, noting that vaccine manufacturers Pfizer and Moderna are in the process of submitting necessary data.

Marks added that an authorization for the youngest age group — kids under 5 — is still "a few months away."

If the FDA does authorize the new boosters in the coming weeks, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a vaccination planning guide released Tuesday it expects to recommend the shots for some children in early to mid-October.

The CDC expects Pfizer's redesigned booster to be for children ages 5 to 11, and Moderna's to be for children ages 6 to 17.

The new boosters are bivalent, meaning they target the original Covid strain and omicron's BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants.

Federal health officials say the shots will serve as an extra layer of protection that is badly needed during the fall and winter months, when immunity from previous vaccines wanes and people spend more time indoors where the virus can spread more easily.

Currently, children ages 5 to 11 are only eligible to receive Covid vaccines for their primary series, and a single monovalent booster dose from Pfizer. If the new bivalent boosters receive approval from the FDA and CDC, the monovalent boosters may no longer be authorized for the age group, according to the CDC's planning guide.