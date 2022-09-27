A few months ago, Mike Petree noticed an alarming pattern: His bank account would get uncomfortably low on the weekends before he'd get his paycheck, paid biweekly on Wednesdays. Despite no changes to their daily habits, bills for him and his family of five skyrocketed: a $120 weekly grocery bill ballooned to $200, and a $50 gas tank refill doubled to nearly $100 per top-up. "A couple of times, we've had to put our groceries on a Discover card to make sure we had food for the week," says Petree, 45, of Louisville, Kentucky, who works for a credit card processor. He's noticed other essential costs, like utility bills, have gone up in the last year, too.

Though Mike Petree says he and his wife make "decent money" at their full-time jobs, rising inflation led him to pick up a second part-time job to cover basic costs like food and gas. Courtesy of Mike Petree

Petree says he and his wife, who works as an activities director at a nursing home, make "decent money" and used to be able to cover all of their needs comfortably just months ago. But with skyrocketing inflation, which rose to 8.3% year over year in August, that's no longer the case. Starting this week, Petree will work his full-time job during the week and as a part-time cashier at Lowe's on the weekends.

Cutting costs isn't enough — people are working more to cover inflation

Petree is just one of many Americans responding to inflation by working extra hours, applying to second jobs and finding gig work to make ends meet. Nearly 70% of Americans are looking for extra work to combat inflation, according to more than 1,000 full-time workers, part-time workers and unemployed workers surveyed by Bluecrew, a workforce-as-a-service platform, in September. Already, 85% of Americans said they've changed their spending habits due to inflation, 72% say it's impacted the way they view their job and 57% have sought out new or additional roles in the past year, according to the survey. "Rapid inflation is forcing people to look at not only how they're spending their money, but also how they're earning their money," says Matt Laurinas, chief customer officer at Bluecrew. In many cases, those looking for work already log 40 hours during the week and are picking up extra shifts or gig work on nights and weekends, Laurinas says. Others taking on additional work include people who hold hourly jobs and want more hours with another company, or parents who have caregiving needs during the week and need to work weekends while a partner or family member can provide care. High inflation and economic concerns could already be driving a rebound in labor force participation rates and the number of hours people want to work, both of which dropped during the pandemic, according to reporting from The Wall Street Journal. Nearly 5% of employed Americans hold multiple jobs, according to data from the St. Louis Federal Reserve, including 440,000 people who hold two full-time jobs — a record high.

What recession concerns could mean for extra work