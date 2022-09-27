These are the 10 U.S. cities where housing markets are cooling the fastest—and only one is in Florida

Redfin's 2022 report ranked Seattle, Washington as the city where the housing market is cooling off the fastest.

The housing market is in flux right now, thanks to high mortgage rates, persistent inflation, and economic uncertainty, according to Redfin's 2022 report. The technology-powered real estate brokerage ranked 100 of the most populous metropolitan areas in the United States using the following metrics: prices

price drops

supply

pending sales

sale-to-list ratio

speed of home sales The study found that the markets cooling off the fastest from February 2022 to August 2022 were almost all on the West Coast.

No. 1 city where the housing market is cooling the fastest: Seattle, WA

According to Redfin's report, Seattle's housing market is cooling off faster than any other in the country. Homebuyer demand and competition are down in the Washington state city. About 34% fewer homes sold within two weeks in August than a year earlier. Home prices are also falling, with the typical property selling for 2% less in August than a month earlier. These stats indicate that Seattle buyers have more to choose from, and homes are taking longer to sell. Tacoma, about 35 miles south of Seattle, is also among the top 10 markets cooling fastest. "A lot of sellers aren't able to get the price they want because buyers don't want to compete with other offers when mortgage rates are double what they were a year ago," Seattle Redfin agent David Palmer said in the report. "That means there are fewer sellers listing their homes and fewer buyers making offers on the ones that do hit the market."

Top 10 cities where housing markets are cooling the fastest in 2022