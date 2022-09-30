Here are the top 15 start-ups to work for in Singapore, according to LinkedIn

The days of easy money for start-ups are gone as interest rates soar and economic uncertainties loom.
But according to a new study from LinkedIn, these 15 start-ups have risen above these challenges in Singapore.
In particular, fintech, education and telehealth start-ups dominated the list on the "LinkedIn Top Start-ups 2022″ for Singapore.
"But while it's a challenging moment, some argue that innovative ideas are born in times of uncertainty," LinkedIn said.
"Operating under constrained resources and limited capital can push young companies to prioritize assets and values and adapt quickly."
In compiling the list, LinkedIn drew on in-house data collected between July 1, 2021 and June 30, 2022, measuring start-ups based on four aspects — employment growth, engagement, job interest and attraction of top talent.
To be eligible, companies had to be headquartered in Singapore, have 50 or more employees, and be seven years or younger at the time of calculation.
The professional networking site said the rankings serve as a resource for employees who are "excited by the opportunity to innovate" and to grow their skills.
Here's the full list of Singapore's Top Start-ups 2022.
15. Geniebook — E-Learning services
14. Carro — Automotive marketplace
13. Zenyum — Retail
12. Syfe — Financial services
11. Advance Intelligence Group — Financial services
10. LingoAce — E-Learning services
9. Spenmo — Financial services
8. Cake DeFi — Financial services
7. ADDX — Financial services
6. Homage — Health care services for elderly
5. Pace Enterprise
Industry: Financial services
Full-time headcount: 120
Most common skills: Digital literacy, business management, digital marketing
New to the list is Pace Enterprise, a buy now, pay later payment platform that allows consumers to make purchases and pay at a later date or via three monthly payments. Pace has several hundred points-of-sale across the region and its brand partners include Apple, Japanese clothing retailer Uniqlo, and travel booking site Trip.com.
4. Endowus
Industry: Financial services
Full-time headcount: 140
Most common skills: Development tools, web development, digital literacy
Digital wealth advisor Endowus aims to help people in Singapore reach retirement goals and become more financially literate. The fintech company offers investment advice to retail and institutional investors through its so-called "robo-adviser," according to LinkedIn. Clients can invest with cash, or with funds from their retirement savings scheme, known as the Central Provident Fund.
3. Flash Coffee
Industry: Food and beverage services
Full-time headcount: 130
Most common skills: Digital literacy, business management, data science
Flash Coffee is another new entry to the list — it is a tech-enabled chain of coffee shops that offer a cup of joe at affordable prices. Its app allows customers to order and pay for coffee remotely, and then pick up their order from outlets — or get it delivered.
2. Doctor Anywhere
Industry: Health care
Full-time headcount: 560
Most common skills: Digital literacy, project management, data science
Doctor Anywhere is a telehealth provider that aims to make health care more accessible. Its mobile app allows patients to consult a doctor quickly from wherever they are. To date, it has served over 2.5 million users across Asia, according to LinkedIn.
1. Aspire
Industry: Financial services
Full-time headcount: 405
Most common skills: Digital literacy, business management, leadership
Aspire offers a range of financial tools for small businesses – including bank accounts for cross-border businesses, corporate cards and automated invoice processing. It serves as a "one-stop-shop" for entrepreneurs scaling up their businesses in Southeast Asia.
Don't miss: A Goldman banker quit his job to build a startup — and scored an Alibaba deal. He shares 4 top tips
Like this story? Subscribe to CNBC Make It on YouTube!