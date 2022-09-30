Here are the top 15 start-ups to work for in Singapore, according to LinkedIn

The days of easy money for start-ups are gone as interest rates soar and economic uncertainties loom.

But according to a new study from LinkedIn, these 15 start-ups have risen above these challenges in Singapore.

In particular, fintech, education and telehealth start-ups dominated the list on the "LinkedIn Top Start-ups 2022″ for Singapore.

"But while it's a challenging moment, some argue that innovative ideas are born in times of uncertainty," LinkedIn said.

"Operating under constrained resources and limited capital can push young companies to prioritize assets and values and adapt quickly."