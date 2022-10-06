Lady Gaga says this is what having fibromyalgia feels like: 'It’s every day waking up not knowing how you’re going to feel'

Five years ago, Lady Gaga revealed that she had fibromyalgia, a chronic illness so intense that it led to "severe pain" and tour cancellations during her music career.

Fibromyalgia is a long-lasting disorder that "causes pain and tenderness throughout the body," according to the National Institute of Arthritis and Musculoskeletal and Skin Diseases. But while its effects can have severe impacts on those with the disease, some people don't view it as an actual medical condition — because it cannot currently be diagnosed through medical testing. People are often diagnosed with fibromyalgia because it's the only explanation left, after doctors have ruled out everything else.

Gaga, whose given name is Stefani Germanotta, expressed her frustration with people who don't view the condition as a real disease in an interview with Vogue.

"I get so irritated with people who don't believe fibromyalgia is real," the singer-actress said. "People need to be more compassionate. Chronic pain is no joke. And it's every day waking up not knowing how you're going to feel."

She's not alone: Fibromyalgia affects about 4 million adults in the U.S., or 2% of the country's adult population, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

To get a better understanding of the condition and its effects on people living with it each day, CNBC Make It spoke with Benjamin Natelson, an expert on fibromyalgia and chronic fatigue syndrome and professor of neurology at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York.