The 10 states where home insurance rates are rising the fastest—and none are New York or California

Americans continue to feel the sting of rising prices. As measured by the Consumer Price Index, inflation is up 8.3% over the past 12 months. But some costs are increasing much faster.

Take homeowners insurance premiums. The cost to insure your home is up 12.1% on the year, according to Policygenius. And depending on where you live, things may be even worse: Homeowners in three states have seen their premiums rise at more than double the pace of inflation.

Additionally, rising costs of building materials means that things could be more expensive than expected if you actually have to use your insurance.

"It's a two-tailed effect," says Pat Howard, managing editor and licensed property and casualty insurance expert at Policygenius. "Not only are premiums getting more expensive, but with replacement costs going up, you could end up underinsured as a result."

Here are the 10 states where home insurance premiums have seen the largest year-over-year increase, according to Policygenius.

Arkansas: 18.5% Washington: 18.1% Colorado: 17.5% Texas: 16.0% Oregon: 15.4% Arizona: 14.8% Utah: 14.1% Minnesota: 13.9% North Carolina: 13.7% Illinois: 13.6%

Arkansas' pace-setting increase amounts to a $228 hike to the average annual premium from 2021, bringing the average annual cost for a policy up to $1,235.

The largest increase in terms of raw dollar amount belongs to Oklahoma, with Sooners forking over $257 more per household than they did in 2021. The smallest increase belongs to New York, whose residents saw a bump of $57.