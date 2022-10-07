Young people earning $100,000 or more are fleeing California and New York—here's where they're going

New York and California have long been attractive places for young workers striking out on their own. But that may be changing.

A survey conducted by SmartAsset tracked the movement of so-called "rich young professionals," which it described as anyone under 35 earning an adjusted gross income of at least $100,000.

SmartAsset determined the inflow and outflow of rich young professionals in all 50 states and the District of Columbia by using Internal Revenue Service data to compare tax returns from 2019 and 2020.

It seems young professionals are most eager to leave New York. With a net outflow of 15,788, this state had the highest number of individuals leaving by a significant margin. With a net outflow of 7,960, California also appears to be losing allure for rich young professionals.

So, where are young people going? These are the top seven states wealthy millennials are flocking to, according to SmartAsset: