Is it a cold, the flu or Covid-19? It can be hard to determine without testing—this chart may help narrow it down

We're entering that time of the year when there are multiple communicable diseases in play, and the similarities between them will make it hard to distinguish which one you're experiencing.

Typical symptoms of the flu, Covid and the common cold all include coughing, sore throat and a runny nose. And because of that overlap, testing is the only way to be sure, according to Céline Gounder, an infectious disease specialist, epidemiologist and senior fellow at the Kaiser Family Foundation.

"At this stage in the pandemic, it's really difficult to differentiate between the flu, Covid, common colds and even seasonal allergies," says Gounder.

"I, even as an infectious disease specialist who's been practicing for a couple decades now, cannot differentiate just on an exam. You really need to do a test."

Early in the pandemic, symptoms like red eyes and loss of smell and taste were clear indicators of Covid-19, but those distinctive indicators aren't showing up in most people with the disease anymore, she adds.

"That's probably a reflection of two things: one, most people have some degree of immunity, so it's playing out a bit differently when people get infected. Secondly, the virus has mutated and different variants are going to behave differently," Gounder says.