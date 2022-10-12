This jewelry company wants to pay you $1,000 to watch the 10 greatest baseball movies of all time

It's October, which means there's a chill in the air and the MLB playoffs are back in full swing. And if you're lucky, you might win $1,000 just by getting into that baseball spirit

Jewelry retailer Shane Co. is offering $1,000 to "the biggest baseball fan in the world," in exchange for binge-watching the 10 greatest baseball movies of all time, as selected by the company. If you're intrigued, you'll need to fill out a form that asks you to explain why you should be chosen. The form also asks: "If you could be a part of one team from any baseball movie, which would it be and why?"

If you're selected, you'll need to give the company your thoughts on each of the 10 movies by December 5 to get the $1,000 prize. The movies are:

"42" "A League of Their Own" "Bull Durham" "Field of Dreams" "Moneyball" "The Bad News Bears" "The Natural" "The Rookie" "The Sandlot" "Trouble with the Curve"

The connection between baseball and Shane Co., which sells engagement rings and other jewelry, may not necessarily seem obvious — but the company says it's there. "At Shane Co., we're absolute suckers for America's pastime, which should be no surprise since the major league sport embodies endurance and steady, burning passion — a.k.a the characteristics of grand, everlasting love," the company writes on its website.

Meanwhile, if you don't have access to the films, don't worry: if you win, you'll also receive a $50 Amazon gift card that you can use to rent each movie. You must be at least 18 years old and a U.S. resident to enter the contest, and you have until November 7 to submit your application.

These types of promotional contests are often seen as relatively inexpensive and effective ways to create buzz around a brand, marketing experts say. In this case, Shane Co. sells engagement rings that start at around $425 each, so the company would theoretically recoup the $1,000 in prize money — and then some — if the promotion ends up steering just a few new customers to the business.

Shane Co. declined CNBC Make It's request for comment.

You can ponder your answers to the questions on the application while watching playoff baseball: MLB's postseason began last week, and could end anywhere between November 1 and November 5, depending on how competitive the World Series ends up being. Eight teams are still currently in contention for the championship title.

