Remove these 6 terms from your resume, say career experts: 'Read every line, read every bullet point'

Adjectives like 'really' or 'very'

Adjectives like "really" and "very" are pretty empty, says Ng, and don't add much meaning to your bullet points. "Just jump straight to the verb," he says. "It's more impactful that way."

Vague titles like 'intern'

Similarly, vague titles like "intern" or "manager" don't give a sense of what you were actually doing in the role. "Give us some more specifics around whether you're an operations intern, a social media intern, a design intern, etc.," says Ng.

Self-assessments like 'detail-oriented'

"You can't be your own judge," says Ng, adding that these kinds of assessments give hiring managers a "chuckle." "You need to let your nouns, verbs and numbers stand on their own and speak for themselves," he says. If your resume has no typos or spelling errors, it helps prove that you're detail-oriented. If you give specific examples that show how much you improved your team's sales numbers, it proves you're hardworking.

Jargon that is specific to your company

"Let's say you work in a leadership development team, and you call it LDT," says Vicki Salemi, career expert at Monster. "Just write out the words 'leadership development team.'" To begin with, you can't assume the recruiter or HR person reading your resume will know what the acronym or abbreviation means. And second, says Salemi, when you apply for a job within a given company, all the recruiters in that company now have access to your resume. While you may not ultimately be a fit for the role you're applying to, you could be a fit for another one down the line. But using jargon that an applicant tracking system or an HR person doesn't recognize could make it hard for either to find you in the future.

Trendy words like 'ninja'

"Avoid words like 'ninja,' like a 'copywriting ninja,'" says Salemi. Just write "copywriter," if that was your role. As with avoiding company-specific jargon, "I would think about what is searchable," she says. "What is something that other people would just know exactly what it is."

'References available upon request'