Pinterest, Headspace offer free mental health resources to content creators: 'We wanted to inspire the people who do the inspiring'

Content creation can be tough, and even mentally taxing for some. It's a sentiment that influencers have expressed on social media.

"I realized I traded my 9-to-5 to work 24/7 instead. Not a second goes by that I'm not thinking about making content," said @jaegurley in a TikTok video from early this year.

"I don't watch sunsets or have genuine moments with my friends without being like 'Oh guys, can we do that again? I wasn't recording.'"

With the pressure that content creators often feel in mind, Pinterest announced a partnership with Headspace, an app that provides mental health resources, to offer free access to Headspace's offerings for its influencers.

"One thing that we constantly hear from creators is that they face a lot of stress, a lot of burnout and this hamster wheel of having to always be on and always creating," Malik Ducard, chief content officer at Pinterest, told CNBC Make It.

"Sometimes the joy of what really drove them to be a creator gets separated because of this burnout."

The initiative, timed around World Mental Health Day, allows creators on Pinterest to sign up for a free 6-month subscription on Headspace. This includes access to guided meditations, breathing exercises and even tips for improving sleep habits.

"We really wanted to inspire the people who do the inspiring and provide them with the tools and offerings to really help them with their mental health and wellbeing," Ducard says.

"We only announced it [recently], but the feedback from creators has just been so positive."

For eligibility to receive the Headspace offer, you must:

Have published three or more pins every month in the last three months

Publish original content that aligns with Pinterest's community guidelines

Have 20 saves of published pins in the last 30 days

Be located in one of these countries: Australia, Austria, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, United States

To consider the mental health of its creators and consumers, Pinterest also introduced initiatives like banning weight loss ads and "compassionate search," a feature that redirects users whose searches indicate they may be in distress to guided activities like gratitude or breathing exercises.

Sign up now: Get smarter about your money and career with our weekly newsletter

Don't miss: