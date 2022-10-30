Haunted houses and scary movies may actually help reduce stress, lower anxiety. Here's how to have the best experience this Halloween

The fear you overcome from walking through haunted houses and watching classic Michael Myers movies this Halloween could help to lower your stress levels overall.

When done right, a horror movie marathon can even alleviate some of the anxiety you experience on a daily basis, according to Michelle Cutler, an associate professor of clinical psychology at The Chicago School of Professional Psychology.

"There's actually a neurobiological response that comes when we do something that's scary, especially if it's done in a community with other people and if we're able to get through it," Cutler says.

"We get a rush of adrenaline, endorphins and dopamine, and that actually translates into feelings of euphoria and satisfaction or even empowerment once that fear subsides."

To trigger this response, you'll need to be intentional and set up your environment for the best experience.