The Fed announces 4th consecutive 'jumbo' interest rate hike of 75 basis points—here are 4 things that will be more expensive

Struggling to dampen inflation, the Federal Reserve announced a widely expected fourth consecutive "jumbo" 0.75 percentage point rate hike on Wednesday.

While raising interest rates can slow inflation by making borrowing more expensive, and therefore less appealing, the move further increases debt costs for Americans already struggling with rising prices on pretty much everything, including necessities like food and rent.

The year-over-year inflation rate has remained stubbornly high, only slowing from a June peak of 9.1% to 8.2% as of September, according to Consumer Price Index data. That's well above the central bank's preferred inflation rate of 2%.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell has reaffirmed his commitment to lowering inflation with continued rate hikes in recent months. However, in August, he acknowledged that increasing the cost of borrowing will bring "some pain to households and businesses."

By raising its benchmark federal funds rate — the interest rate at which banks borrow and lend to one another — the Fed increases the cost of borrowing for consumers, which, in turn, can cool down inflation. But increased interest rates discourage economic growth, which can trigger a recession in which many people already dealing with rising costs lose their jobs.

Ultimately, inflation affects people's spending power more directly than interest rate hikes do. Although more increases may cause "some pain," the Fed's policy is meant to lower prices.

With today's rate increase, the benchmark federal funds rate is a range of 3.75% to 4%. Rates are expected to peak at 4.5% to 4.75% in 2023, according to the U.S. central bank's own projections.

Last week, Goldman Sachs economists said they expected the Fed to lift its benchmark rate even higher, to a range of 4.75% to 5% by March 2023.

That means the costs of borrowing will continue to get more expensive, as more rate hikes are likely to follow.