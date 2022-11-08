Covid, flu, RSV: Here are the best masks and masking methods for protection against the 'tripledemic'

As we get deeper into fall season, experts are warning of a potential 'tripledemic' – the circulation of Covid-19, the flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), all at the same time. Infections from the new "Scrabble" variants are increasing, hospitalizations from RSV are skyrocketing at a terrifying pace, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warns that there are early increases of seasonal flu activity. "Wearing a high-quality mask…when you're indoors in public places, will certainly reduce your risk," Dr. Céline Gounder, an infectious disease specialist and epidemiologist, told CNBC Make It. But the type of mask you use and how you wear it are also significant and can determine how protected you will be from the viruses that are spreading, says Bill Taubner, president of Bona Fide Masks Corporation. Here's what Taubner says you should consider when masking.

The best masks for the most protection

The CDC ranks protective face masks in this order: Highest level of protection: N95s and other respirators approved by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health

N95s and other respirators approved by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health Great protection: KN95s

KN95s Great protection: Well-fitting disposable surgical masks

Well-fitting disposable surgical masks Decent protection: Layered finely woven products

Layered finely woven products Least protection: Loosely woven cloth products Similar to the CDC, Taubner recommends N95 and KN95 masks, especially in high-risk settings like hospitals or mass transit. "The KN95 and N95 [masks] have a particulate filtration efficiency of 95% or above," Taubner explains. "Cloth masks [without filters], which don't have a minimum threshold, probably test in the neighborhood of 20% or 30%." But it's important to keep in mind that, depending on where you purchase your KN95 and N95 masks, you could be receiving less protection than you think, he says. "People started testing them in labs, and they found out that the vast majority of these KN95s weren't even coming close to meeting any of these standards," Taubner says. When purchasing masks, he suggests: Buying from a reputable company

Seeking out companies that are transparent about their supply chain, including listing their manufacturer

Referring to the CDC's guidance for masks

Masking methods for the most protection