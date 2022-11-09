Yes, you need a Real ID to fly domestically. Here's what to know as the 2023 deadline approaches

Beginning May, 3 2023, Americans over the age of 18 will need a Real ID-compliant license to fly domestically.

A standard state ID or driver's license that is not the new security-enhanced form of identification will no longer be sufficient to board flights. You can use a passport or Green Card to travel domestically if you don't have a Real ID-compliant drivers license.

The requirement was initially slated to begin way back in 2008 but has been delayed for a variety of reasons, including because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Because government offices have been operating at a slower pace during the last three years, only about 43% of state-issued licenses are Real ID-compliant, the Department of Homeland Security said in a statement in April.

In order to get one you'll need a bit more documentation than is required for a regular license and you might have to pay a higher fee, too.

Here's what to know about the Real ID and how to get yours before the deadline.