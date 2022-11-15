Self-made millionaire Barbara Corcoran shows off 'the best thing' in her closet—and it cost less than a penny

"I like my money where I can see it! Hanging in my closet," Corcoran wrote in the caption for her Instagram post, quoting HBO's "Sex and the City."

The star of ABC's "Shark Tank" recently posted a video tour of her closet on Instagram, pulling out her most and least expensive items — both of which she said she loves.

Real estate broker Barbara Corcoran may be a self-made millionaire , but that doesn't mean she can pass up a good deal.

"The best thing" in her closet, Corcoran said in the video, is also the least expensive: a paper necklace bearing fake emeralds that cost her "two Lira" in Italy.

The Italian Lira hasn't been used since 2002, when the country adopted the Euro, meaning Corcoran has likely gotten at least two decades of use out of the costume jewelry. (Corcoran didn't immediately respond to CNBC Make It's request for comment.)

At that time, two Lira were worth less than one U.S. cent.

"I love it, I love it," Corcoran said of the necklace.

Corcoran also showed off the most expensive item in her closet: a flowery custom gown from luxury designer Monique Lhuillier that Corcoran said cost her $18,000.

Gowns on Lhuillier's website currently range in price from nearly $1,800 to almost $17,000 for existing designs. It's unsurprising that a custom job would cost Corcoran even more.

When it comes to major purchases, the millionaire investor has said that her biggest consideration is simple: How often will she use it?

"If I get great use out of something, I will spend anything," Corcoran told CNBC Make It in 2018, adding that the past purchase she regretted the most was a $3,000 Gucci dress that she wore only twice.

In her recent Instagram video, Corcoran didn't offer up the number of times she's worn the Lhuillier gown — but judging by her past criteria, it's safe to assume she plans to keep it in use.

Disclosure: CNBC owns the exclusive off-network cable rights to "Shark Tank."

