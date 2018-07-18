Self-made millionaire Barbara Corcoran asks herself one question before buying anything

Barbara Corcoran gradually built up her real estate empire The Corcoran Group before selling it for an astounding $66 million in 2001. For the most part, the self-made millionaire and “Shark Tank” star doesn’t have to worry about price tags. But she’s still a conscientious shopper.
Before buying anything, she asks herself one question, she tells journalist Farnoosh Torabi on her podcast “So Money”: How often will I use it?
“If I get great use out of something, I will spend anything,” says Corcoran. She gives the example of a jacket she recently splurged on: It was so expensive that “I had the salesclerk take the tag off, take my credit card and not tell me [the price] because I knew it was a pricey label.” But it’s a purchase she can justify, she says, because “I'm going to wear the heck out of it.”