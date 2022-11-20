Your boss' 'optimism bubble' can create a workplace disaster — here's how to prevent it

You've seen it before. The boss who insists everything is fine while employees grumble and think the exact opposite. It can present as a tone-deaf companywide call about a pressing social issue.

In an era of employee activism and organizing, it's especially important for bosses and employees to see eye to eye on how their companies should address important social issues that affect their employees.

The problem, though, is it doesn't seem to happen all that often. And when it doesn't, it's a corporate mess waiting to happen.

According to leadership expert Megan Reitz, whose research focuses on the way people interact in the workplace, there's one major cause behind the discord, what she calls the "optimism bubble."

Simply put, an optimism bubble refers to the tendency of leaders to overestimate how comfortable their employees feel raising concerns at work, as Reitz explained in a September TED Talk.

"As you get more senior, you overestimate the degree to which other people are speaking up. You overestimate your approachability, and you overestimate your listening skills," Reitz said. "And that all means that you underestimate the strength of feeling that might exist with some of your employees."

A professor of leadership and dialogue at the Hult International Business School, Reitz interviewed hundreds of activists and leaders over five years for a book on speaking truth to power, called "Speak Up."

One of the central components of the optimism bubble is a phenomenon Reitz dubs "advantage blindness." When you possess the labels that convey status within a particular hierarchy — think CEO, director and the like — you're likely the last person to realize how that label can affect your approachability, Reitz explained.

"In fact, it's not until we don't have those labels that we can kind of look at them and go, 'Gosh, they make a difference to how people can voice around here,'" she added.

So, what can leaders do about this? Reitz has a straightforward, four-point playbook for helping employers better respond to their workers' concerns around simmering social issues.