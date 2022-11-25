It is notoriously expensive to book a flight during the holiday season, and this year the national average cost of airfare hit $397 during the second quarter, a high not seen since 2014, according to recent data from SmartAsset.

The SmartAsset survey reported the average fare and percent change in ticket prices at 100 U.S. airports over the past year. It first rounded up the 100 busiest U.S. airports based on the number of domestic travelers in 2021.

From there, SmartAsset looked at three things:

Average airfare cost

One-year percent change in airfare

One-year dollar change in airfare

All data came from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics and compares the second quarter with the year-earlier period.

Overall, airfare has skyrocketed in price. The national average increased 21%.

These are the 10 most expensive airports to fly out of in the U.S., according to SmartAsset.