These are the best U.S. cities to raise a family if you make over $100,000 a year

A recent Rocket Mortgage report listed the best U.S. cities for raising a family if you make over $100,000 annually.

A new Rocket Mortgage report found that the best places to raise a family in the U.S. are midsize cities with a moderate cost of living and good schools. The five cities in the report are located near big metropolitan areas. And the average price of a home across all five places is under $850,000, while the average household income is $111,414. We've ranked the cities in order of least to most expensive based on the listing prices of homes in each one.

No. 1 best U.S. city to raise a family: Columbia, Maryland

Median home listing price: $415,000 Median household income: $111,278 School ranking: Top district in the state Columbia, Maryland, is located outside the Baltimore area and is about a 45-minute drive from Washington, D.C. The city is part of the Howard County school district, which is ranked as the top district in the state of Maryland, according to Niche. The Rocket Mortgage report states that the cost of living in Columbia is 21.6% higher than the U.S. average.

