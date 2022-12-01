Mark Cuban: Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried should be ‘afraid of going to jail’

Billionaire Mark Cuban isn't giving up on crypto, despite the implosion of FTX, one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges.

However, Cuban says former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried should be "afraid of gong to jail for a long time," in an interview with TMZ.

"I talked to the guy and thought he was smart," Cuban told TMZ. "I had no idea he was going to take other people's money and put it to his personal use."

Alameda research, the trading firm founded by Bankman-Fried, was borrowing billions of dollars from FTX users' accounts and trading those funds without their knowledge, CNBC reports. FTX also drastically underestimated how much money it would need to keep on hand in case a user wanted to cash out.

Regulators require trading platforms to hold enough money to match what customers deposit. And trading customer funds without their explicit consent is illegal, according to U.S. securities law.

Now, Bankman-Fried, along with celebrities like Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, have been named in a class-action lawsuit filed on Nov. 15 in Miami.

The lawsuit alleges that FTX's U.S. customers have lost about $11 billion and accuses the exchange of enlisting celebrities to target "unsophisticated investors from across the country."

FTX and Bankman-Fried did not immediately respond to CNBC Make It's requests for comment.

Although FTX being based in the Bahamas would normally complicate this lawsuit, it's possible to overcome this jurisdictional obstacle since most of the defendants are located in the United States, Yuliya Guseva, the head of Rutgers University's fintech and blockchain research program, tells CNBC Make It.

However, U.S. securities laws aren't equipped to prevent these problems from happening, Guseva says.

As the lawsuit makes its way through the court system, the collapse of FTX could have a domino effect on the overall crypto industry.

In the wake of FTX's collapse, BlockFi, another distressed cryptocurrency lender, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Nov. 28. In the filing, the company listed an outstanding $275 million loan to FTX US.

Overall, more than $1.3 trillion of value has been wiped off of the crypto market this year and the FTX collapse has only worsened the situation, according to analysts.

"The bankruptcy and seeming outright fraud of FTX may be the falling domino that finally makes cryptocurrency uninvestible for ordinary people," James Royal, principal reporter at Bankrate, tells CNBC Make It.

"If new money ceases to flow into crypto assets, their meteoric rise cannot continue," he adds.

Investors need to understand that cryptocurrency's value isn't backed by an underlying asset, unlike stocks and bonds, says Royal. This is why its price is subject to erratic and unpredictable fluctuations and downfalls.

"Crypto goes up only if more people move money to the virtual asset, so it relies on investor confidence to keep the game moving," he says.

Investors should also know how an exchange platform holds their assets or they "could be subject to the same wipeout experienced by FTX's clients," says Royal.

"If you continue to see cryptocurrency as a viable investment vehicle, you have to understand the exact nature of the exchange's legal obligations to its clients," he explains.

As for Cuban, he plans to continue investing in crypto and says it's important to "separate the signal from the noise."

"There's been a lot of people making a lot of mistakes, but it doesn't change the underlying value," he told TMZ.

Cuban believes that smart contracts, one of the key underlying technologies that allow crypto transactions to be made, will have a significant impact in creating valuable applications that have can be used by everyone.

