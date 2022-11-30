Bitcoin tops $17,000 for the first time in two weeks but analysts don't expect the bounce to stick

More than $1.3 trillion has been wiped off the cryptocurrency market so far in 2022 as the fallout from the FTX collapse continues to weigh on investor confidence.

Bitcoin on Wednesday rose to a two-week high as investors continue to weigh up the fallout from the collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX.

But one analyst warned that the bounce is likely just a bear market rally and would not be sustained.

Bitcoin topped $17,000 trading at its highest level since Nov. 15 before paring gains. The world's largest cryptocurrency was trading 2% higher at $16,879.50 at around 2:37 a.m. ET.

Other digital coins were also up, including ether , which rose 5% to $1,271.72.

Vijay Ayyar, vice president of corporate development and international at crypto exchange Luno, said the move higher was likely a result of "over leveraged shorts covering."