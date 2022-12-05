Who to tip over the holidays and how much to give, according to etiquette experts

During the season of giving, good etiquette dictates that you offer a tip to the people who make life a little easier throughout the year.

But as you take stock of the people who contribute to your wellbeing, you may realize that it's quite a large group — and that can feel a little daunting. After all, more than half of shoppers say they plan to trim their holiday budgets this year due to inflation's impact on their finances, according to a recent survey from RetailMeNot.

Before you panic about adding 20 people to your budget, the first thing to know about holiday tipping is to give what you can afford.

"Good tipping feels good for everyone involved," says Daniel Post Senning, co-author of "Emily Post Etiquette, The Centennial Edition." "Tipping that takes you beyond your budget will never feel good."

That means if any of the recommended tip amounts feel steep, it's not out of line to adjust downward to fit your budget. "It's OK to give half. Or a quarter. Or a really nice card. Or perhaps give them a gift instead," says Diane Gottsman, an etiquette expert and owner of the protocol school of Texas.

Below are Gottsman's abridged guidelines for year-end tipping. Remember, these aren't requirements, but suggestions meant to give you an idea of whom you might want to thank this holiday season.