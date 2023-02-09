5 jobs that pay $100,000 or more and don't require a college degree—and how to get them

A persistently tight labor market, rising tuition costs and re-assessment of work in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic have led bosses and job seekers alike to question how important a college education really is to be successful.

More employers are easing their education requirements for some positions, joining Apple, Google, Bank of America and other major companies that are favoring skills and work experience over a four-year degree to vet candidates.

The number of jobs requiring any degree beyond a high school diploma has been steadily declining since the start of the pandemic, according to new research from ZipRecruiter.

By 2030, the Bureau of Labor Statistics projects that about 60% of all new jobs in the economy will be in occupations that don't require an associate, bachelor's or graduate degree.

Instead, employers are placing a greater emphasis on soft skills, including communication, flexibility and time management, and evaluating candidates' hard, technical skills based on their occupational licenses, certifications and previous work experience.

If you are exploring career paths that don't require a bachelor's degree, there are several unique high-paying jobs you can consider. Here are five six-figure jobs that don't require a bachelor's degree, according to data from Glassdoor and the BLS: